Kim Kardashian West is being used by Kevin Cooper and his legal team, at least according to the mother of one of his victims.

Kim, an aspiring lawyer, has been on a well-documented mission to help free convicted murderer Kevin Cooper, who has been in prison for the murders of four people in 1983. He has long maintained his innocence, but Mary Ann Hughes, the mother of one of the victims, says Kevin 100 percent guilty and Kim has been falsely informed.

"It makes me feel sick to my stomach and I pity her," Mary Ann told TMZ. "For what she's doing to us, there's nothing to justify what she's doing to us, the immense pain she is causing us."

She added, Kim "obviously has not read all of the actual evidence -- she has bought into half truths perpetrated by the defense. If she actually sat down and read the transcripts of all the trials and appeals, she would be sick to her stomach to be in the same room with him."

Mary Ann's 11-year-old son, Christopher, was sleeping over at a neighbor's home in Chino Hills, California, when he was murdered in 1983.

Kim has quickly become one of the most popular women in prison, and, according to TMZ, she's being referred to among inmates as "The Princess of Prison Reform."

There is some validity to the nickname. According to a May 7 report, Kim has quietly and successfully helped free 17 inmates over the past few months by funding the 90 days of Freedom campaign, which was spearheaded by lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of the nonprofit law firm Decarceration Collective. The 17 inmates were all serving incredibly long sentences — some of them life sentences without parole — for low-level drug offenses.

In Kevin's case, she's successfully lobbied California Governors Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom to order additional DNA testing in Kevin's case. Kim's hopes the results will show that the death row inmate is innocent.

This time, though, Mary Ann says Kim is being led astray, claiming there's a "pile of evidence" against Kevin. She points to a document filed by the district attorney in response to Kevin's last attempt at clemency.

He's "100 percent guilty and the evidence shows it," she said. "If you want the whole truth, read the 94 page document on the website of the San Bernardino County D.A."

Mary Ann didn't mince words when asked if she'd like to speak to Kim about the case.

Kim, she said, "has not reached out to us. I would not even want to talk to her. My opinion of her is about as low as it goes because of what she's putting my family through ... dragging this through the press on a non-stop basis."