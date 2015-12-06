Desperate for new details about Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's newborn baby boy? Here's what's known so far:

One day after Kim, 35, and Kanye, 38, welcomed their second child at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, new information has emerged about the birth, preliminary plans for a name, and Kanye's reaction to it all.

Despite her fears that she'd need a Cesarean section to safely deliver her second child, who was initially breech before successfully being turned around in the days before his birth, Kim did not need the operation when the time came, People reports.

The magazine credits the same source with the news that Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, 37, was by her sister's side during labor.

That source also tells People that Kimye have yet to choose a first name for their baby boy -- but that Kim has told people at the hospital that she and her husband do have the tot's middle name picked out.

Kim intends to make "Robert" -- her late father and brother's first name -- her newborn son's middle name.

It's no surprise that Kim and Kanye have yet to decide or announce their son's moniker. "It's like the last thing Kanye and I did when [our first child] North was born," Kim told People in November of her now-2-year-old daughter. "We didn't name her for, like, seven days. I feel like it will just come to us."

Kanye, a source close to the rapper told the magazine, has also stayed mum on options because "he doesn't believe in telling anyone the name until the baby is born."

One thing Kanye has shared with friends and family, however, is how thrilled he is to have a boy this time. "He's really excited," the source close to Kanye told People. "He would be excited one way or the other, but he's really stoked to have a son."

"He's just happy and energized about the whole thing," the source close to Kanye added.