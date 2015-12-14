Kim Kardashian West is eating away at herself. No really, she is.

The ubiquitous reality star, who recently had a second baby with husband Kanye West, said she's had her placenta freeze-dried and made into pill form.

"So, I'm really not this holistic person or someone who would have ever considered eating my placenta," she wrote on her subscribers-only app on Dec. 14. "I actually thought Kourtney would have soooo done this, but I don't think she did."

Kim said she's heard and read many stories of new mothers who didn't eat their placentas after having a first baby, and hence, they suffered from postpartum depression. However, she's read stories of those same mothers who took placenta pills after having a second baby and suffering no ill affects.

"I thought, why not try it? What do I have to lose?," she wrote.

She continued, "I really didn't want the baby blues and thought I can't go wrong with taking a pill made of my own hormones -- made by me, for me. I started researching and read about so many moms who felt this same way and said the overall healing process was so much easier."

So far, it's been smooth sailing.

"I had great results and felt so energized and didn't have any signs of depression! I definitely had to do it again," she said. "Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good. I totally recommend it for anyone considering it!"

It's likely she won't have to be faced with the placenta-pill-popping scenario again. Kim had been open about her health condition during her pregnancy with new son Saint -- she had accreta, a serious condition where the placenta attaches abnormally to the muscular layer of the uterine wall. According to a new report in TMZ, doctors have warned her that, due to her health condition, she's all but assured to get accreta again if she is pregnant again. That, the report said, would put her and the baby's lives at risk.

"Kim is also scared of another extremely painful birth, like the one with Saint," the report said, "and that's helped her make the decision easier."