Wow cute! Mama Kardashian shared a close-up shot of her daughter Chicago West - and she's so amazingly precious.

Morning cutie 💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

The 37-year-old new mama posted on Instagram a shot of the little beauty, now two months old, in a pink onesie, with white trim and bib. She captioned the photo "Morning cutie 💗"

However this is not Chicago's first social media moment in the spotlight as on Feb. 26, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian's" star posted a filtered photo of the two with little pink teddy bear ears. And before that, Aunt Kylie gave a little sneak peek to the world of her new niece in a video posted of her first, Stormi Webster.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Little Chicago came into the world via surrogate on January 15, and was named after where dad Kanye West grew up. Us Weekly magazine exclusively reported at the time that the reality TV star went with a surrogate this time around after having suffered a placenta accreta during births of North, 4, and Saint, 2.

While Kardashian has admitted that being pregnant is not easy, she still would have preferred to carry Chicago on her own.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

"I hated being pregnant," she opened up in her cover story for Elle's April 2018 issue. "But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

Kardashian also admitted that she doesn't feel that she could deal with more than four children. "My time is spread really thin," she added. "And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids."