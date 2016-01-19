Kim Kardashian West is a modern-day beacon of style with her fresh looks. Her hair, though, is often anything but fresh.

"Keeping your hair shiny and soft in the winter can be difficult!" the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote on her subscribers-only app and website. "I only shampoo it twice a week to prevent it from drying out."

But, she does treat it often, using "hydrating at-home hair masks," she says.

In her post, the reality star offered up her favorite hair mask options, including some that are relatively affordable.

She indicated that she uses Frederic Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Style Cream which goes for $20. At times, she used a $70 treatment from Rodin Luxury.

Kim has been known to play with her hair, changing up her look and color (remember blond Kim?) She recently wore her hair in braids and said she would like to do it "for months" to give her tresses a chance to rest.

Last week, Kim ditched her braided look.

In an Instagram post on Jan. 11, she posted a snap of her wavy locks, captioning the image, "Back to reality."

The fact that she shampoos her hair only twice a week shouldn't really come as a surprise. Kim often makes her own rules as it pertains to her beauty regimen.

In October, Kim revealed that she sleeps with her makeup on, a cardinal sin for most women.

"Charlotte Tilbury is my hero," Kim said at the time, referencing the legendary makeup artist, "because she has never let her husband see her without makeup on."

"She sleeps with her makeup on. She's my idol," she continued. "She's inspired me when I am really lazy and I can't do my makeup the next day, so I'll sleep in my makeup. I know that's probably the worst advice, but she has all the magic creams to put on the next day to make up for it."