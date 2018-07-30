Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan got together to help raise money for charity at the first annual "If Only" Texas hold 'em charity poker tournament benefiting City of Hope at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on July 29.

But the big topic of conversation amongst the sisters wasn't games of chance -- it was how thin Kim Kardashian West was looking in her curve-hugging black tank top and skin-tight PVC pants.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Like, I'm really concerned -- I don't think you're eating," Kendall Jenner told her big sister in a joking tone, "Like, you look so skinny." Kim, 37, sounded thrilled as she responded, "Whaaaaat.... oh my God, thank you!" to which Kendall replied, "of course."

Kim shared the exchange -- and many others from the evening -- on her Instagram Stories.

Sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, chimed in: "I've never seen a human being look as good. It's like... you are a walking FaceTune doll." Kendall, who was carrying a micro-sized handbag, then plopped it on a table in a backstage lounge area and declared, "My purse is as tiny as you." Kim lapped it all up. "Oh my God, the compliments!" she said.

@kimkardashian / Instagram

In another clip posted on Kim's Instagram Stories feed, she turns the tables and praises Khloe -- who's lost more than 33 pounds since giving birth to daughter True Thompson in April -- about her amazing figure.

"You actually look really skinny," Kim tells Khloe. Kendall also tells the Good American designer, "You look so good." But Khloe has trouble taking the compliment and makes it about Kim, saying on-camera, "I've never seen a skinner person in my life." But Kim then made it all about their 22-year-old model sister, Kendall: "Well, you have, because I'm looking at one."

Khloe admits it's true -- "Well, Kendall, but that's natural. You, this is, it takes work to look like that -- and that's amazing," Khloe says of Kim. While standing in front of a sign advertising donut holes later, Khloe quips, "That's the story of my life, I'm a donut hole, right here." She and pal Malika Haqq can also at one point be heard joking that Kim's been eating celery, lettuce and "different flavors of oxygen."

@kimkardashian / Instagram

But they weren't done yet. After a few more exchanges, Kim humble-bragged about her current weight.

"Tell me more, guys," she said, then claimed, "You guys, I'm not that skinny! I'm down to 119 pounds." As if that's a lot! "That's because you're muscle," Khloe responded.

"I will say, when I take out my hair extensions, I am less. So, I don't have them in right now," Kim explained. (She, like Khloe, was sporting a sleek, short bob for the night.)

Khloe can then be seen discussing Kim's famous figure, explaining that certain body parts are "heavy" because Kim is "f---in' voluptuous, but she's anorexic here [gesturing to her waist], her arms are, like, pin-thin -- they're like my pinky!" Khloe says.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

After the sisters made fun of Kendall for seemingly not knowing who Gumby is -- the green clay character created in the early 1950s -- Kim shared one last video clip of herself accusing Khloe of paying her a "backhand compliment" during the charity poker event.

"She just said, 'you've never looked like this in your whole life and you're older,'" Kim says on-camera. Khloe then explains herself: "But you're older now and you look better than you did at 18, at 21." Kim: "That's not how it came out a minute ago!"

Kim then marvels, "The fact that we're still talking about this..." The next morning, she posted a brief Instagram Story clip of herself at the gym, making it clear how she maintains her figure: "6 a.m. workout," she lamented.