Earlier this summer, Kim Kardashian West did what many never expected: She convinced President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who'd been incarcerated for more than 20 years for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Now the reality TV star and beauty mogul has another convicted felon in her sights -- and she's working hard to get him freed too. TMZ reports that she just met with the president again in an effort to get the case heard.

In an interview with Jason Flom's "Wrongful Conviction" podcast set for release on Sept. 5 -- which was previewed by Page Six -- Kim revealed that she's been talking to 30-year-old Chris Young, a man who was sentenced to life in prison for marijuana and cocaine possession following a 2010 arrest.

"Yesterday, I had a call with a gentleman that's in prison for a drug case -- got life. It's so unfair. He's 30 years old. He's been in for almost 10 years," Kim says, explaining that because of mandatory-sentencing regulations, Chris was sentenced to life without parole for possession of marijuana and half a gram of cocaine. (Kim posted a photo of herself doing the interview on Instagram.)

Kim also revealed that she has an unlikely ally in her quest to get Chris freed -- the judge who sentenced him! "I was on the phone with the judge [Kevin Sharp] that sentenced him to life, who resigned because he had never been on the side of having to do something so unfair, and now he is fighting [alongside] us to get [Chris] out," Kim explains on the podcast.

TMZ reported that the same morning the podcast came out, Kim attended a meeting with the president at the White House to again talk about prison reform and to lobby him to release Chris. She did this after flying from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. in the middle of the night, TMZ explains.

"Today at the White House, members of the administration are hosting a listening session about the clemency process. The discussion is mainly focused on ways to improve that process to ensure deserving cases receive a fair review," Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told TMZ, which reports that attendees also included Jared Kushner, Van Jones and Judge Sharp.

In the podcast, Kim revealed that she continues to speak regularly with Jared -- the president's son-in-law who's also one of his senior advisers in the White House. Kim worked closely with Jared as well as his wife, Ivanka Trump, to secure a May meeting with the president in the Oval Office, where she successfully pleaded Alice's case.

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock

According to Kim, Jared is, like her, "passionate" about changing sentencing laws. Kim explained that after hearing about Alice's case and deciding she wanted to advocate for her release, she reached out to Ivanka. "I figured Ivanka would totally understand and feel the same thing that I felt. So, my first call was to Ivanka," Kim says on the podcast, Page Six reports.

Kim's serious about prison reform. In July, she visited a California prison to tour its grounds and living areas and sit down with 15 incarcerated women there, TMZ reported, in hopes of better understanding what their lives are like and learn about their anxieties and worries about returning to the outside world. The trip was meant to inform her efforts to advocate for better programs to help women readjust to life once they're released.