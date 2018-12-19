Kim Kardashian West could hardly believe it. On Dec. 18, she hung out with her "idol" at her Hidden Hills, California, estate -- and the reality TV star, as well as mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, did not stop fangirling all night long.

@kimkardashian / Instagram

"Alright guys, so I'm having movie night tonight at my house. And let me just say something. Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come over and have a movie night with me," Kim explained on her Instagram Story.

The woman Kim reveres so much -- Jennifer Lopez -- then pops into the frame and gives Kim a big hug.

"So I was working today and they were asking me all this stuff about my life and my career and what was going on and I was sitting reflecting in my interview saying my inspiration for everything has always been Jennifer Lopez," Kim went on to explain (fan sites captured the clips). "I would always try to see what shoes she'd wear, what makeup, what hair, like, I like became obsessed with glam because of Jennifer. And I was sitting in this interview and I was too nervous, I didn't want to, like, put Jennifer on blast."

Kim didn't try to hide her joy. "Like, if you would have said to me 10 years ago, 'Jennifer Lopez is coming over [to] your house to watch a movie and to have dinner,' I would've... or even I've been to her house and she's cooked for me, I never would have imagined this would've been my life," Kim continued.

"Dreams do come true, guys," she added.

Kim explained that she, J.Lo, Kris, Kourtney, Khloe and some friends were planning to watch Jennifer's new movie, "Second Act," which hits theaters on Dec. 21. "J.Lo movies to me are like life. So the fact that there's a new one... you guys have to check out 'Second Act," Kim added.

@kimkardashian / Instagram

Also there? Music star Sia, who wrote and performed the song "Limitless" for "Second Act." Kim shared a pic of a plate of desert with candles in it as the screening fell on Sia's 43rd birthday, plus video of everyone laughing together.

Khloe shared video on her Instagram Story revealing Jennifer introducing the film inside Kim and husband Kanye West's home screening room. Even better? Khloe shared a video of Kim getting rubbed down on a massage table while Sia's song played during the private screening. "Multitasking at its finest," Khloe quipped.

Khloe went on to gush and gush about the film on her Instagram Story after it ended. "I loved it. There's nothing like a J.Lo movie," she said, adding, "So good. Leah Remini is amazing. Love, love, love. I love seeing those two besties in a movie together. It was fun, sad, happy, everything. Who doesn't love J.Lo?! That was a fun little night!"

@kourtneykardash / Instagram

Kourtney also shared some footage of herself getting some one-on-one time with Jennifer.

Kris was giddy too. "Hey, guys, I am in love with Jennifer Lopez and a huge fan," she said in an Instagram post.

"And I get to watch movies that she's made like 'Maid in Manhattan' once a week when I'm on the treadmill," Kris continued. "And tonight it's a special treat because I get to watch her new movie, 'Second Act,' with her -- oh my God!"