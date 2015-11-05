Lemonade out of lemons. Kim Zolciak-Biermann has gone through a range of emotions since her "mini stroke" last month, but she's choosing to look at it in a positive way from now on.

"I went from being angry, like, 'Why -- during something I love so much and I'm so happy doing -- why the hell would this happen now?'" she told People magazine. "I was so sad. I absolutely loved 'Dancing with the Stars.' It was the first time I'd worked outside of my home in nine years. Being able to leave my house for a day and dance in costumes, the makeup and hair, it was the time of my life. I was heartbroken having to give that up. I still am."

It was revealed that Kim had a minor TIA [transient ischemic attack] and that she had a hole in her heart and had never closed.

Kim's health situation forced producers of the ABC show to pull her, something she was incredibly sad about. There were even petitions from fans to try to get her back on the show, but to no avail. After that, though, the magnitude of her situation finally hit her.

"I kind of did a complete turn around one day and was able to process it," she says. "I was driving home after dropping the kids off at school, and I just started to cry. I was like, 'Oh my God Kim, you are so lucky to be here.' I had had a pity party for myself but then I realized this is really blessing."

And who is she crediting for this? You got it, "Dancing With The Stars."

"The show saved my life," she says, adding that the long flights and hard work helped to unearth her preexisting condition. "This could have happened when I was 50 or something."

She's finally calming down and seeing life in a new way.

"You really realize how short life is. I'm one of those people that's always going and going. It definitely slows you down. You realize, if your house isn't clean right now, who cares?"

She adds, "I'm lucky to be alive."