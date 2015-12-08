Like mother, like daughter. Brielle Biermann is loving those lips!

Kim Zolciak Biermann's 18-year-old daughter can't stop flaunting her newly injected lips, posting a flurry of pouty pics to her Snapchat. In two of the images, Brielle even poses with her mom who looks as though she, too, may have plumped up her pout recently.

"My bestie/twin," Brielle says of the images with her mom.

In the snaps, Brielle dressed warm in an white knit sweater and matching knit headband. Her outfit, though, takes a back seat to her buxom mouth.

Just last month, Brielle took to social media to tell her fans that she had gone through with lip injections, even posting a time-lapse video of the semi-invasive procedure.

"Thank you thank you thank you!!!" she captioned the video, thanking Dr. Simon Ourian, whom she called her "favorite," for doing the procedure. "My lips are my biggest insecurity and I'm so happy w my results now!"

She went on to thank her doctor again, saying, "You truly are the best! Even though I hate needles you made this very easy! Thank you again."

Brielle's newest snaps come after Brielle flaunted her body in a bikini-clad selfie while on a Mexican vacation last week, a getaway that she went on with her mom, someone who is no stranger to enhancing her body.

Kim has been very open in the past about her surgeries, but she's adamant that she's never had any facial surgery.

In August on "Watch What Happens Live," a caller asked Kim if she had work done to enhance her beauty. Kim rolled her eyes during the question, quickly saying, "No. I hear you, and I hear this all the time, but I want people to understand. I had a baby in 2011, one in '12 and two in 2013. So I think the weight of all that...but I mean, no, I haven't."

Kim has admitted to getting Botox and having surgery on her breasts and stomach.

"I'm very honest with plastic surgery," she said. "I've never hid anything, we all know that I do Botox and I'm a big fan of it. My lips are definitely over-drawn."

Again, like her mother, Brielle has had to fend off skeptics about her body, too. Earlier this year she denied that she got a boob job after rumors began circulating that she added a little more up top.

"To those of you who think I've gotten a boob job, tell me where. Because I really don't see how I could have gotten one," she said in an Instagram video. "You only think that when I wear a really good bra and I'm not wearing one now."