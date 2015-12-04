Good genes run in Kim Zolciak-Biermann's family!

The "Don't Be Tardy" star's 18-year-old daughter Brielle showed off her beach body in an Instagram selfie posted on Dec. 4, taken on her recent Mexican vacation.

"Wishing the ocean didn't eat these sunglasses," she captioned the photo of herself in a sexy black bikini.

And while Brielle is confident in her swimsuit, she recently revealed she was not so secure about her lips -- until she got injections.

On Nov. 25, 2015, she showed off her new lip fillers and posted a time-lapse video of the procedure to Instagram. The video shows her lips getting measured and poked by a needle, and there are drops of blood.

"Thank you thank you thank you!!!" she captioned the video, thanking Dr. Simon Ourian for the procedure. "My lips are my biggest insecurity and I'm so happy w my results now!"

She added about her doctor, "You truly are the best! Even though I hate needles you made this very easy! Thank you again."

And while she admitted to lip injections, Brielle denied boob rumors in June 2015 with an Instagram video.

"To those of you who think I've gotten a boob job, tell me where. Because I really don't see how I could have gotten one," she said. "You only think that when I wear a really good bra and I'm not wearing one now."

Like mother, like daughter, Brielle's mom is also no stranger to facing rumors about the work she's had done. The mom of six admitted to having botox, breast augmentation and a tummy tuck but denied nose job rumors.

Recently, the 37-year-old found herself in the hospital as a result of a mini-stroke in September 2015. She recovered and is feeling well now but was not able to finish out her stint on "Dancing with the Stars."