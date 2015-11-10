Stop us if you've heard this one before: A reconciliation may be in the works between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

RadarOnline.com is reporting that the parents to Mason, Penelope and Reign are trying out couple's therapy while Scott continues to stay in rehab for substance abuse issues.

The report says that the duo are not back together by any means, but they took a "huge" step toward coupledom by attending their first counseling session at Scott's treatment center, where he's been for the past month.

"Kourtney went to his rehab this weekend with the kids and Kris because she agreed to attend therapy sessions with just her and Scott," a source told Radar.

Another source said, "During the hour-long session, Scott told her that his addiction is 100 percent behind his cheating, and that he would never do anything like that if he was sober."

The couple split this summer after Scott went on an alcoholic bender and photos emerged of him getting extra friendly with an ex girlfriend in Europe. Multiple reports indicated that Kourtney was done with him for good. But, even if she is done, she believes that he's come leaps and bounds from where he was.

"She is really proud of how much he's grown since getting sober this time around and all she wants is for him to get better so that he can be there for his children," a source said.

Although Scott's entry into rehab occurred around the same time that Lamar Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel, the former NBA star's troubles had nothing to do with the reality star's decision to get clean.

Scott "took the leap because of his kids -- he's gunning for unsupervised visits," a report said at the time, adding that he told friends that Kourtney won't let him have unsupervised visitation until she knows he's clean.

Are Kourtney and the kids waiting for him at the end of the sober road? Stay tuned…