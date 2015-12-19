Kris Jenner may have had a rough week following a break in at her home, but at least the reality star is crushing it on Instagram! The 60-year-old announced (via Instagram of course) that she just hit 10 million followers.

The matriarch posted a fun-filled photo on Dec. 18, which featured a montage of recent Insta moments, as well as a screen grab showing that she'd reached 10 million Instagram followers on the social media platform.

View this post on Instagram Thank you so much for following me ... Can't believe it's 10 MILLION of you!!!! You are amazing!!! I am appreciative and grateful and feeling humbled and blessed... Merry Christmas everyone, don't forget to tell those you love how special they are.... God Bless You!!! 🙏🙏❤️❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 18, 2015 at 6:53pm PST

Along with the collage post, the grandmother of five wrote, "Thank you so much for following me ... Can't believe it's 10 MILLION of you!!!! You are amazing!!!" The brunette added, "I am appreciative and grateful and feeling humbled and blessed... Merry Christmas everyone, don't forget to tell those you love how special they are.... God Bless You!!!"

While 10 million followers certainly isn't anything to scoff at -- Kris still has far less followers than her daughters. Kim Kardashian of course has the most followers with 54.9 million. Kylie Jenner is second with 45.4 million fans. Kendall trails her younger sister with 44.1 million. Khloe has nabbed 37.8 million followers, while Kourtney Kardashian has 30.6 million.

Looks like Kris has some work to do if she wants to catch up with her social media savvy daughters!