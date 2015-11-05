Awwww! Kris Jenner is one proud grandma!

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" matriarch celebrated her 60th birthday on Nov. 5, and granddaughters North West, 2, and Penelope Disick, 3, ensured it was a very special day.

The girls made a sweet piece of artwork and birthday cake covered in sparkles, sprinkles and the words "Happy Birthday Lovey" written in white icing.

Kris shared the adorable gift on Instagram.

"I'm not sure how to express my feelings for the best birthday gift ever.... Except to say that in true Kris Jenner fashion, I BURST into tears...... Beyond the best from my two little ballerinas #penelopedisick #northwest #family #grateful #blessed #memories #myheart," she captioned the photo.

Kris' kids -- Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian -- all shared their own birthday messages on social media.

Her ex Caitlyn Jenner also spread some birthday love online.

"Happy birthday @krisjenner. Enjoy the day with our wonderful family," Caitlyn tweeted.