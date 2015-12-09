Let's face it, "Vanderpump Rules" star Kristen Doute looks good. It hasn't been an easy road though.

In late October while getting out of a car, the reality star tripped and fell face first into the bumper, causing severe pain. Due to the freak accident, Kristen said she couldn't open her eye or chew, so she was hospitalized.

"I was petrified," she told In Touch of first seeing her face after the accident. While in the hospital, doctors discovered she had fractures to her eye socket, cheekbones and the front of her face. Without repair, she would have severe facial asymmetry.

In November, nearly a month after her fall, Kristien underwent facial reconstructive surgery. Following the surgery she posted a side by side image from the hospital as she recovered. One image, shared with her 157,000 followers, showed her hooked up to an IV, while the other showed her in bed with a towel covering her face.

"Just because you don't remember it doesn't mean it didn't happen!," she captioned the images.

She's now debuting her new post-surgery face in the newest In Touch. "The fractures were reduced and plated with several titanium plates," she said of the procedure.

The results show a fresh faced Kristen that looks much like herself before the fall. It's a far cry from a pre-surgery image that shows her right eye swollen shut, with deep bruising prevalent around her her eye socket.

"When times get tough you really find out who loves you," Kristen said, adding that new beau, Brian Carter, never left her side as she recovered. Co-stars Scheana Marie and Stassi Schroeder also visited.

The incident, she said, taught her an important lesson: "To pay more attention!"