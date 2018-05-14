Kristen Stewart is putting her best foot forward at the Cannes Film Festival… without shoes.

While attending the premiere of "BlacKkKlansman" on May 14, the actress kicked off her black Christian Louboutin heels and went barefoot on the red carpet.

Mustafa Yalcin / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Kristen's decision to off her shoes is in direct defiance of Cannes' stringent dress code rules, which mandates that females wear heels on the red carpet.

VALERY HACHE / AFP/Getty Images

The rule has become highly controversial of the last several years, and, perhaps no surprise, Kristen also has a history of thumbing her nose at Cannes over the mandate.

In 2015, Kristen was a very vocal critic of Cannes after 50 women were denied access to see the screening of "Carol" because they were wearing flats. The incident became known as "heelgate."

In 2016, Kristen went barefoot through the festival's lawn. And, for another premiere, she opted for Vans sneakers after she finished the red carpet — that same year, Julia Roberts also went barefoot on the red carpet to protest the heel rule.

"Things have to change immediately. It has become really obvious that if [a man and I] were walking the red carpet together and someone stopped me and said, 'Excuse me, young lady, you're not wearing heels. You cannot come in.' Then [I'm going to say], 'Neither is my friend. Does he have to wear heels?' It can work both ways," Kristen said at the time.

James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock

In speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after "heelgate," she said, "There's definitely a distinct dress code. People get very upset at you if you don't wear heels or whatever. I feel like you can't ask that anymore, but it's still a given."

"If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, then you can't ask me either," she said.