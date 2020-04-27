Although Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler initially implied that they are splitting on amicable terms, her divorce filing says otherwise, alleging "misconduct" on his part.

In divorce paperwork obtained by TMZ, the former "The Hills" star says the former NFL quarterback "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

Jay also filed divorce documents, and while he never references misconduct on Kristin's part, she oddly mentions the possibility of those allegations in her paperwork.

"Any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband," she says.

Officially, she cited "inappropriate marital conduct" and "irreconcilable differences" as the reasons for the divorce.

The "Very Cavallari" stars surprised many when they announced on Sunday that they're getting divorced.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart," they said in matching social media statements.

Those close to Kristin and Jay even agreed that nothing untoward happened -- but added that the split was hardly a surprise.

"This isn't out of the blue. They've been trying to make it work for a while," a source told E! News.

Initially, Kristin and Jay appeared to be lockstep in their split. That no longer appears to be the case. The Uncommon James founder is asking for primary physical custody and wants Jay to have visitation. He wants joint custody of their three kids: Camden Jack Cutler, 7, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 5, and Saylor James Cutler, 4. Kristin also hints that Jay is lacking as a father.

"She denies that Husband has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties' minor children. Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent," she writes. Jay argued the opposite: "Husband has always been the available at-home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties minor children," he claims.

The former couple is also squabbling about their date of separation -- he lists it as April 21, while she says it was April 7, the same day they got back from their controversial three-week quarantine in The Bahamas.

TMZ notes that Kristin, who took the word "wife" off her social media bios, is asking for child support and wants Jay to pay for their kids' health insurance and maintain a life insurance policy where she is listed as sole beneficiary.