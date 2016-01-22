Talk about one heck of a gene pool!

Seeing that Kurt Russell has been in a long-term relationship with Goldie Hawn, who has a certain daughter named Kate Hudson, it's easy to forget that the happy couple has a child together.

Well, they do, and he's quite the looker.

On Jan. 21, Wyatt Russell was photographed walking around Brentwood, Calif., with Kurt, and it's hard not to take a second look at the 29-year-old spawn.

Dressed comfortably in jeans and a T-shirt, layered with another a flannel shirt, Wyatt let his long hair flow as he left a father-son lunch.

Wyatt, a former semi-pro hockey player, has gotten into the family business of acting and many may recognize him from the film "22 Jump Street," where he befriended Channing Tatum's character and had a pretty prominent role.

Kurt may be still looking good, especially for his age, but Wyatt is giving dear old dad a run for his money in the looks department.