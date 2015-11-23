Back together city! About 48 hours after puling the plug on their relationship, it seems that Kylie Jenner and Tyga have reignited the flame.

The two were spotted hand-in-hand on Nov. 23 while arriving at Justin Bieber's American Music Awards after-party in West Hollywood, Calif. They left the party the same way, hand-in-hand.

A day earlier, she took to Snapchat to post a photo from her couch that presumably showed her with Tyga. "Everyone needs to chill," she wrote, certainly privy to all the reports of the couple's breakup.

Speculation about their couple's demise was sent into overdrive after neither Kylie, nor any of the Kardashians, attended his 26th birthday party last week. It was then revealed that the couple had called it quits.

"It's something Tyga did," a source told TMZ at the time. The breakup, albeit very brief, was Kylie's decision, and "it had something to do with pressure from the Kardashians."

E! also quoted a source who said, "They are on a break. They were just a week or so ago talking about 'ever after' and things got messy this past week. Kylie wants time to just be by her self and do her. Tyga is not giving up as that's his one and only lady."

The source told E! that Tyga is "devastated."

On Nov. 21, Kylie was seen leaving a club with A$AP Rocky.