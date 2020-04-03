Kyle Richards still has an icy relationship with her former BFF Lisa Vanderpump.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

While chatting with Andy Cohen, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star recalled three instances during which she's run into Lisa since their fiery falling out during season 9. At the time, Lisa's husband, Ken Todd, kicked Kyle out of their home after she accused the "Vanderpump Rules" star of leaking stories about fellow castmate Dorit Kemsley to the press.

Following that season, Lisa left the show.

"I've bumped into her twice at Neiman Marcus," Kyle said on Thursday. "The second time I saw her, she didn't see me, and I sort of, like, hid, to be honest. But this last time I saw her at a restaurant, and I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other and I said to the hostess, 'Really? REALLY?'"

Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

While it was awkward, Kyle said she tried to simply roll with the punches.

"I said hello, and, to be honest, she was just short and then Ken came up after and I stood up and gave him a hug and he said, 'Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our home,' and I said, 'I can still give you a hug, Ken,'" Kyle recalled, giving no details on the timeline of the restaurant run-in.

She added, "I do care about them, but that was the last time I saw them. I haven't seen them since or heard from them."

Prior to the falling out, Lisa and Kyle had been friends for a decade.

In speaking to People magazine last year about that fateful day in which she was booted from Lisa's Villa Rosa mansion, Kyle said, "Unfortunately our friendship ended on that day. It seems so silly because it did not have to get to this point."