Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga may have recently hit some troubled waters in their relationship, but it seems as though their was smooth sailing on Christmas, as the two spent the day together. The day's events must have gone really well because Kylie sent the rumor mill swirling about the couple's long-rumored engagement after she posted an Instagram photo wearing a diamond engagement ring (on the wrong hand though!).

View this post on Instagram 🎅🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 25, 2015 at 3:10pm PST

The Instagram snap shows the reality star's right hand, complete with diamond sparkler, holding on to the bottom of her Range Rover steering wheel along with a Santa emoji. Kylie also shared another image of the ring on Twitter, which featured her diamond-studded hand with the caption, "Merry Christmas."

In September, the pair made headlines when the 26-year-old rapper referred to the teen as his "fiancee" in a PDA-filled Snapchat video. Tyga and Kylie did not deny the mounting reports that they were engaged, however, the twosome reportedly split for a few days in late November, right around the time of Tyga's 26th birthday. After a few days of speculation, the two appeared together in photos and during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kylie said they were still dating.

The duo have not said anything official about their brief break up or their rumored engagement.