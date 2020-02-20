Kylie Jenner is a big fan of trademarking names and phrases, and now she wants to trademark a new one concerning her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster -- but she's encountering opposition.

Page Six reports that Kylie's effort to trademark "Stormi World" -- which is what she and ex Travis Scott called their daughter's over-the-top amusement park-inspired first and second birthday parties in a nod to the rapper's "Astroworld" album and tour names -- is being challenged by a New Orleans-based clothing company.

According to Page Six, Business Moves Consulting trademarked "Stormi Couture" about a month after Kylie gave birth to Stormi in 2018. The company has now filed a legal opposition to the star's "Stormi World" trademark application.

The company, according to World Intellectual Property Review, believes "it will be damaged by the registration of the trademark" and that there would be a "likelihood of confusion" among its customers if Kylie's trademark for "Stormi World" is approved. "Stormi World," it claims, is "confusingly similar to the opposer's 'Stormi Couture' trademark in terms of its appearance, sound, meaning and overall commercial impression."

Business Moves Consulting also doesn't think Kylie plans to ultimately do anything with the trademark, claiming in documents that the reality TV star and beauty mogul has "no bona fide intent to use [the] mark in commerce for identified goods or services."

Page Six points out that Business Moves Consulting was previously in a legal war with music star DJ Khaled, who in 2018 sued the company alleging that it was trying to use his first-born son's name, Asahd, to sell clothing. According to an article posted by a legal expert at law office Frankfurt Kurnit, which did not litigate the case, DJ Khaled's complaint said that "the Trademark Office rejected BMC's application as falsely implying a connection to Asahd Tuck Khaled." The company had tried to trademark "ASAHD Couture," "ASAHD" and "A.S.H.D.A. A SON AND HIS DAD" -- which the legal expert implied wasn't exactly subtle.

On Valentine's Day, Page Six reports, Kylie filed for a few new trademarks -- "Kylie Body" and "Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner." She can already claim the trademarks for "Kybow," "Kyliner," "Glitter Eyes," "Kylie Baby," "Lip Kit," "Kylie Museum" and "Kylie Kon," among others.

Back in 2017, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue won a legal battle against Jenner after the reality TV star tried in 2015 to trademark her first name in the United States. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's request. Minogue's lawyers argued that Jenner was merely "a secondary reality television personality" and shouldn't be able trademark the name. Minogue, her attorneys said, was an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as 'Kylie.'"