Kylie Jenner decided to commemorate her latest trip to New York City with something very permanent -- new body ink!

The 18-year-old reality star stopped to get a new tattoo after attending Glamour magazine's 25th Anniversary Women of the Year Awards in New York City.

"My newest victim @kyliejenner," Bang Bang captioned a photo of him with the youngest Jenner.

And based off Kylie's snapchat it appears that she added a few words onto her hip.

After Kylie finished up, she decided to take a turn as that tattoo artist and gave Bang Bang some fresh ink -- a red crowd with a K under it.

With Caitly Jenner being honored at the Glamour party and Kendall Jenner walking in her first Victoria's Secret show on Nov. 10, it's no wonder Kylie wanted to remember this major trip to New York City.