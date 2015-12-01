Kim Kardashian may have broken the Internet, but Kylie Jenner is poised to destroy it with her latest racy photo shoot.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posed for a series of daring and artsy-driven shots for the December/January double issue of Interview magazine in the style of famed painter and graphic artist Allen Jones.

The risqué shots -- one in particular that sees her in a backless gold basque made out of liquid latex while straddling another man -- are nothing new for the 18-year-old. She's become a bit of a fashion icon for the younger generation.

"What I think set everything off is when I cut my hair off when I was 16 and dyed it blue," she said of her ever-changing style. "After that, I just felt so free and wanted to experiment with my look. I thought I knew who I was and what I wanted to look like, but then once I did that, I was like, 'Whoa, there's a world of difference.'

She said, "I just felt like I could be whoever I wanted to be, and I'm all about, like, experimenting. I'm still so young, so I'm just having fun."

The magazine shoot, shot by Steven Klein, certainly looks fun. One image, perhaps an homage to big sister Kim Kardashian West's famous Paper magazine shoot, shows Kylie balancing a silver tray while modeling chaps that show off her posterior, but tightly hug the rest of her body.

She insists that with all of her fame and changing looks (risqué or otherwise) she's still the same person. But, she isn't blind to the fact that she's had a different upbringing than normal. The way she sees it, she grew up fast and missed out on a little bit of her life.

"I feel like it is exactly like that. It comes along and you just have to appreciate it. But I always just try to stay sane and not read comments. It's hard though," she said. "You get interested. I'm young and I'm a girl, so, when I post something, I want to see what people are saying or what they think of my photos. I've found it better if you don't read anything and you just always stay off that track. I'm just trying to not lose myself through this process, because I feel like I've already lost parts of me, like, my youth."

She continued, "I feel like I'm going to look back and be like, 'Damn, I wish I could've just been a kid and done normal teen--age stuff that my friends get to do.' But it also is a blessing, and I've done so many things that most 35-year-old women still haven't done.

"You can look at anything glass-half-full or what- ever. Like, yesterday I realized that I'm 18, I'm a female, and I have accomplished so much. I live in a beautiful home and I work really hard, so I'm just grateful."

With shoots like this one for Interview, it's easy to see why she feels so grown up, since there is nothing childish about the images. Kylie, though, is quick to point out that you can't believe everything you read or see when it pertains to her.

"There is absolutely a side of me that people don't know. I'm not myself on Snapchat or Instagram," the reality star, who has more than 40 million Instagram followers said. "That's totally not me. I'm way flashier on Instagram and Snapchat, because I feel like that's what people want to see and that's what I've always done, so I'm not going to stop. People want to see my cars and my purses. People love fashion. But that's so not me."

Which, of course, begs the question: Who is she?

"I would probably just never dress up. I would never wear makeup, because I honestly hate wearing makeup," she said. "Lately, I've just been so over it. I feel like I'm way too young to wear such heavy makeup all the time."

She's also an outdoorsy kind of girl, something that people would likely never associate with the always-put-together Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"I used to do a lot of hiking when I wasn't as busy. I had a lot of anxiety when I was younger, so I would just run to this hill path in the back of my mom's house and listen to Jack Johnson," she said. "I would listen to Jack Johnson and stare at the sky until my anxiety went away. When I was 16, I was always outside. We always watched the sunset, the group that I was friends with."