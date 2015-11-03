Kylie Jenner, is that you?

The reality-TV star debuted a bold new 'do while celebrating sister Kendall Jenner's 20th birthday at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 2.

The 18-year-old wig enthusiast -- who stood out from the rest of her black-clad family in a pleated marigold jumpsuit -- sported a bob with bangs during the b-day bash, which was also attended by Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Drake, Tyga, Nick Jonas, Miguel, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and more.

Kylie, of course, is no stranger to eye-catching hairdos. She's rocked everything from mint green and electric blue to dirty blond, pink and platinum blond hues in 2015 alone.