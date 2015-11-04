Hospital drama! Khloe Kardashian was kicked out of Lamar Odom's hospital room by none other than the former NBA star, according to a new report.

Us Weekly is reporting that things between the two got very tense after he started hearing stories about the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. Among the stories, the magazine says, was that she kept his own children from seeing him. Another was that was she was using his situation to elevate her own fame.

"Lamar said he needed space and wanted to be alone," a source said. "He told her to get out."

Another source denied that Lamar kicked her out of the room and dismissed the reports that she's controlling who gets to visit him.

Khloe has been by Lamar's side since he was hospitalized after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel on Oct. 13. Only rarely has she left him since that day, although she reportedly traveled to Houston to see beau James Harden's basketball game last week. She returned the next day. She also took a several hour hiatus to attend Kim Kardashian West's pajama baby shower.

Now, a source says, she's "focused on making sure Lamar is stabilized."