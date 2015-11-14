Lamar Odom is far from out of the woods. The former basketball player is reportedly having a difficult time communicating, walking and even recognizing friends and family, according to TMZ.

The outlet is reporting that he can only speak a few words and has not made much progress in the past few weeks. The 36-year-old also can't seem to recognize close friends and family who have come to visit him at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The site also claims that doctors believe Lamar has suffered significant brain damage since being found unresponsive on Oct. 13 in the Love Ranch in Crystal, Nev. After overdosing on a combination of different drugs, Khloe Kardashian's estranged husband was in a coma for three days and has been on the rocky road to recovery ever since.