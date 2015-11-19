In the moments and days following Lamar Odom's hospitalization, it was reported that his situation was very touch and go. Few, though, knew just how close he apparently was to slipping over to the other side.

"They told me that he had four hours [to live]," Khloe Kardashian, Lamar's estranged wife, told the "Today" show on Nov. 19. "It's a horrible call to get. Getting to the hospital and knowing he's in a coma and having to run these tests or make medical decisions, it's terrifying."

Khloe, of course, was forced to make all decisions for Lamar because they're still married, albeit separated since 2013.

"You have to make risk-and-reward decisions. Like, okay, well, there's an 80 percent chance if we do this operation, he might pass away," she told Natalie Morales. "But also, if we don't do it, there's a 90 percent chance he'll pass away."

And although he lay in a Las Vegas hospital comatose for three days, Khloe seemed to be the most optimistic person there, despite doctors warnings about getting too hopeful.

"They kept saying, 'He's not out of the woods. You're so optimistic. You're so positive.' They wanted to keep reminding me, 'We're nowhere in the clear,'" he said. "But I was like, 'You guys told me he was going to die just a few days ago.'"

Lamar eventually came out of the coma -- that he had been in since being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel -- and was moved to a Los Angeles hospital. Khloe, in the meantime, called off their impending divorce and is still making medical decisions for him, despite the fact she's in a relationship with NBA star James Harden.

"I was expediting the divorce prior. And I'm still separated with him, but I'm just not expediting [the papers] anymore. There was no reason for it," she said, while noting that she is also still his medical adviser. "He had no one else to make these decisions for him."

Last week Khloe said that Lamar has a "long, long road" ahead and that he is still relearning life, like how to walk and talk and eat. A media report indicated that Lamar has a hard time recognizing friends and family.

On "Today," she said, "They think, like, within a year and a half to two years that, mentally, he might be fully recovered. But they don't know."