Lamar Odom's aunt JaNean Mercer is speaking out about her nephew's recovery after news hit that the troubled basketball player has finally left Cedars-Sinai medical center, where he has been since October 2015.

Mercer, who is Odom's maternal aunt, told Us Weekly that, "Lamar continues to make remarkable strides and we are asking that you continue to respect our privacy." She continued in the statement, "Again we thank all of you greatly, your support has been paramount in helping to uplift us during these past few difficult months."

The publication reported that on Jan. 6, the former NBA star's estranged wife Khloe Kardashian secretly moved him to a private facility, where he will be for rehab, near her home in Calabasas, Calif. The move was reportedly done quietly, without telling friends or family, in order to minimize press.