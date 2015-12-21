So long, blond! Lauren Conrad has ditched her signature light hair and traded it in for a new Christmas-appropriate color.

She's gone red!

The former "Hills" star unveiled her newest look on Instagram over the weekend, posing with her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess, who just so happens to be a natural redhead.

View this post on Instagram Clearly, I'm obsessed with @kristin_ess... A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Dec 19, 2015 at 11:00am PST

Lauren insinuated that the new hue was all because of her stylist pal.

"Clearly, I'm obsessed with @kristin_ess…," Lauren captioned her rosy-hued debut.

Lauren has definitely switched up her look in the past, so hair change isn't exactly unprecedented, but it certainly isn't the norm for her. In 2014, she posted a photo of herself with lavender locks, but it turned out to be an April Fools gag. In revealing the joke, L.C.'s hairstylist pal said, "To get this exact shade of purple, we went out and gathered rare amethyst stones. Next, we ground them up by hand until they turned into a fine powder. Then we added 2 pinches of grape koolaid. Mix that in a bowl with 2 oz. of mermaid tears. Apply all over and let it sit for 16 hours. Lather, rinse, repeat. #aprilfoolsyall#shedoesntevenlikepurple."

Last year, she also chopped several inches off her golden hair, going for an in vogue "lob" hairstyle. That, though, was not a joke.

"Got my first haircut in years," she said at the time.