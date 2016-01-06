Leah and Brandon Jenner's daughter Eva is just too cute!

Eva Jenner has had quite the presence on social media since she was born late last year thanks to her parents' Instagram accounts.

A post shared by Leah James (@leahjames) on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

The new mama posted a sweet photo of her baby girl on Jan. 6, 2016, captioning the pic: "...oh just playing on the floor with my best friend."

A post shared by Brandon Jenner (@brandonjenner) on Jan 6, 2016 at 10:50am PST

That same day, Brandon Jenner also posted a photo of Eva enjoying a rainy day in Los Angeles.

"One of us absolutely loves the rain," he wrote.

By the looks of their social pages, both Brandon and Leah can't get enough of posting photos of their first born.

A post shared by Leah James (@leahjames) on Dec 25, 2015 at 5:21pm PST

On Christmas, Leah posted another shot saying, "Christmas morning with the chunk muffin."

And who could forget about Eva's sweet introduction to social media in September 2015?

A post shared by Leah James (@leahjames) on Sep 23, 2015 at 12:09pm PDT

"It's an honor, little one," Leah wrote next to the photo.

That Eva Jenner is too cute for words.

Keep sharin' these sweet snaps you two!