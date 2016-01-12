He's regarded as one of the biggest playboys in Hollywood, but Leonardo DiCaprio, it seems, hasn't exactly ruled out the possibility of being a dad.

In the newest issue of Rolling Stone, Leo said he's not opposed to it, but it doesn't sound like fatherhood is incredibly high on his radar.

Asked if he plans on starting his own family, the Golden Globes-winning actor said, "Do you mean do I want to bring children into a world like this? If it happens, it happens. I'd prefer not to get into specifics about it, just because then it becomes something that is misquoted. But, yeah."

"I don't know," he added. "To articulate how I feel about it is just gonna be misunderstood."

As one of the most fiercely private celebrities, it's rare for Leo to even remotely address his personal life. He recently split with girlfriend Kelly Rohrbach, but never actually acknowledged the relationship.

That's what he's done ever since breaking into the business.

"I liked it when you went to see a movie and you didn't know everything about the actor," he told the magazine.

Much like his personal life, which he says can be misunderstood, he thinks that his latest film, "The Revenant," is misunderstood by many people, too. Critics have said it's far too violent to attract female viewers.

"I think it's silly, and I think that the women I've spoken to really enjoyed the movie," he said.

What cannot be confused, though, is his talent as an actor. Maybe, just maybe, he'll be awarded for it with an Oscar this year, too.

"Sure, everyone likes to be recognized, but that's out of my hands -- other people control those things," he said of his chances. "I will say it would help the film, bring it to more people."