As if we needed another reason to love Liam Hemsworth!

Over the weekend, Liam Hemsworth brought home a new dog -- a very cute one we may add -- with the help of a special friend -- Miley Cyrus!

Wylder's Holistic Pet Center and Rescue in Los Angeles shared this Instagram photo over the weekend saying, "Thanks @mileycyrus for loving dogs as much as we do!! You helped find this gigantic, 6 month old puppy a new home. @liamhemsworth you will give this deserving baby a great life!"

The 25-year-old "Hunger Games" star seemed quite happy with the new addition to his family.

Interestingly, later that day Miley Cyrus also adopted a new dog from The Bella Foundation, which she showed on Instagram.

It's nice that even though their relationship didn't work, Miley and Liam can still work together finding dogs across Los Angeles new forever homes.