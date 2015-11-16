Fear not! Earlier this year, Liam Neeson was photographed looking incredibly gaunt and many within the media and Hollywood were more than than mildly concerned. And, the fact that he didn't exactly address his thin appearance only added to the mystery and concern.

His rep, at the time, said Liam had never been healthier, but few believed it.

However, Liam finally addressed those images, saying that he is fine and that his thin appearance (seen here) was for a movie role in Martin Scorsese's film "Science."

Liam lost 20 pounds for the role as Father Cristóvão Ferreira. The movie tells the tale of two Jesuit Portuguese priests who take a quest to Japan to spread the word of Christianity.

"Martin requires this level of dedication and I think it pays off," he said in reference to the weight loss and the film. "Martin wanted us all to look a bit more gaunt, which [costars] Adam [Diver] and Andrew [Garfield] did as well. I know Adam went to the extreme. He's an ex-marine and when he's given an order, he follows it through. He was like something out of Auschwitz."

Working with the filmmaker is a pretty hardcore experience, Liam said.

"He's legendary -- so as a performer you have to get over that. I had to get over that … He requires absolute silence on set, like everybody has to stop work when he's giving a direction or explaining a scene," he said. "I mean everybody -- the guy that's painting 400 yards away has to stop. If he hears one tiny sound, it's shattered for him so he commands that respect. He commands that silence and especially for this film it was necessary."