Is that you, Kim?

Lil' Kim is no stranger to changing up her look, but the rapper is now completely unrecognizable.

She took to Instagram on Nov. 22 to share two new photos of herself in which she's pictured with long blond hair, pale skin and blue eyes -- and she's receiving backlash for her changed appearance.

"🎤🎤🎤 Draped in all designer, draped in all designer. Really I'm the plug, really I'm the plug!!! 🎤🎤🎤 #lilkim #jadakiss #selfie," she captioned a selfie that appears to have been modified with a filter.

The rapper also posted a less dramatic photo of herself looking fashionable in a black bomber jacket, leggings and Louboutin booties with a wide headband and handbag.

"Before the turn up last night, thinking of a master plan. Just a bad b#tch from Brooklyn living the good life. #lilkim #jadakiss #t5doa #albumreleaseparty 👑🐝💎💎💎💵💵💵," she wrote in the caption.

We think Kim looks beautiful -- and more importantly, happy -- in her two social media posts, but not everyone is a fan of her new look.

"Look how much she photo shopped this," pointed out one Instagram user.

"New face, who dis?" asked another.

Some Instagram users even questioned whether or not the rapper had her skin bleached.

Of course, wild hair colors and blue contacts are nothing new for the rap legend. She was photographed with blue eyes as long ago as 1998.