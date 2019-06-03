"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart had a scary experience over the weekend after someone posing as an Uber driver tried ushering her into his car. Thankfully, her "gut" told her something was amiss, so she didn't proceed with the imposter.

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The 22-year-old actress took to social media to not only detail the experience, but to issue a public warning.

"PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver. I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car," she tweeted. "Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there."

She later added, "Seriously... please be careful out there. You don't have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you."

The actress didn't detail where the incident took place, but it appears that she traveled for work, as she shared a screenshot of a text conversation she had with a director to her Instagram Story.

The director asks Lili if the "eagle" has landed, prompting Lili to reply, "She has landed."

She captioned the screenshot by writing, "My next project is underway."