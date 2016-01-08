Momma times three! Liv Tyler is pregnant with her third child.

The actress and daughter of rock God Steven Tyler announced her pregnancy on Instagarm on Jan. 8, posting a black and white photo of herself with one hand touching the top of her barely-there baby bump.

It will the second child for Liv and her sports agent fiance David Gardner, who welcomed a son in February 2015.

View this post on Instagram 💗 🦄 🌈Oh my goodness it seems the stork is visiting us again !!!! I am growing another little Tyler Gardner in my belly . our family is growing!!! So grateful. 🦄💗🌈 @davidgardner 💗 I love you A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jan 8, 2016 at 1:26pm PST

"Oh my goodness it seems the stork is visiting us again !!!!," she captioned the idyllic image. "I am growing another little Tyler Gardner in my belly. Our family is growing!!! So grateful."

She finished off her happy caption by saying, "@davidgardner I love you."

Liv is already a mother to 11-year-old son Milo, who she welcomed in 2004 with ex-husband Royston Langdon. Gardner, too, has one child with his ex-wife, Davinia Taylor.

David is all too ecstatic about the pregnancy, too.

"My beautiful baby is pregnant !!!!," he captioned a stunning snap of Liv. "Sooooooo excited and so blessed, I love you @misslivalittle"

View this post on Instagram My beautiful baby is pregnant !!!! Sooooooo excited and so blessed, I love you ❤️ X A post shared by David Gardner (@davidgardner) on Jan 8, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

Last year, Liv gushed about motherhood and pregnancy to Access Hollywood, saying, "I love being pregnant. I'm very tall, so I'm comfortable when I'm pregnant. I've been very blessed and felt good when I was pregnant. I think also being an actress, it's sort of the only time I don't have to work and just be home."

She added of Gardner's parenting skills, "He's very, very sweet."

In August, Liv shared photos of her newest baby, Sailor Gene Gardner, to Instagram. "Our beautiful baby boy," Tyler captioned one of the cute pics. "6 months old [and] so so sooooo in love and grateful."

In October, she also posed with Sailor, whose godfather is David Beckham, in British Vogue.

"Soooo excited for this to come out @britishvogue one of my oldest and dearest friend's kate moss styled and edited a story about me in novembers British vogue," Liv captioned a photo from the shoot that she posted to social media before the issue was released. "It was soooo fun!!!"

View this post on Instagram 🏝🌺So so nice to be warm!!!!!☀️🌴 A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jan 5, 2016 at 8:04am PST