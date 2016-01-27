Louis Tomlinson shares a photo of his new son and reveals his name
We have a name and a photo!
Louis Tomlinson and his baby's mama Briana Jungwirth each shared their happy baby news on the same night.
"Meet my little lad, Freddie 👶," Louis posted on Instagram on Jan. 27.
"1/21/16. Freddie Reign. Love of my life💙," Briana wrote on Instagram.
Over the summer the two went on a few dates and remained friends but were not together when they announced their impending baby news in July.
While Briana and Louis are on the same page about their baby news reveal, they are still not a couple.
Congrats you two -- that's one cute baby!
