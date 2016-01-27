We have a name and a photo!

Louis Tomlinson and his baby's mama Briana Jungwirth each shared their happy baby news on the same night.

View this post on Instagram Meet my little lad, Freddie 👶 A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jan 27, 2016 at 7:54pm PST

"Meet my little lad, Freddie 👶," Louis posted on Instagram on Jan. 27.

"1/21/16. Freddie Reign. Love of my life💙," Briana wrote on Instagram.

Over the summer the two went on a few dates and remained friends but were not together when they announced their impending baby news in July.

While Briana and Louis are on the same page about their baby news reveal, they are still not a couple.

Congrats you two -- that's one cute baby!