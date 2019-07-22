A grand jury has formally indicted the man accused of brutally beating former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo and her husband during a violent home invasion in 2017.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

According to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, James Mainello, 51, was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree theft, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third-degree criminal restraint.

The alleged crook was arrested last May, two years after the incident.

Back in May 2017, Dina and then-boyfriend David Cantin were bound and beaten after walking inside their New Jersey home and finding two masked robbers already there.

The attackers rushed toward them and beat David with a baseball bat, NBC 4 New York reported at the time, adding that Dina was punched in the face several times. Dina and David were then bound together in the home.

While the couple was tied up, the thieves allegedly went through the house and stole cash and jewelry. After the robbers fled, David, who reportedly suffered a broken nose, was able to free himself and Dina, at which time they called police.

After the May arrest, Dina and David said in a statement, "Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our well-being. We've had such a great support system."

Page Six notes that James is facing up to 20 years behind bars if he is convicted of a first-degree crime and five to 10 years if he is convicted of a second-degree crime. The third-degree crimes carry charges of three to five years behind bars.