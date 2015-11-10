Talk dirty to me! Margaret Cho revealed that her employment past is bit naughtier than anyone could have imagined.

The comedian told the New York Post that her work history has a bit of a strange, sultry and educational past.

"I was a phone sex worker, but I sounded white and I didn't have any kind of accent so I was promoted to do recorded phone sex," she said. "I was teaching people English as a second language -- usually Japanese businessmen -- about sentence structure and syntax, but all the time was getting them off."

The Korean-American funny lady said she was 15 years old at the time she was speaking sexy sentences.

"I probably shouldn't have been doing it, but whatever," she said.

Since then, Margaret has continued to speak out about the sex worker industry, often trying to destigmatize the negative perception that often accompanies it. She was also the victim of sex abuse as a young girl, and she's open about her experience.

"I was raped from the ages of 5 to 7 by a family member and then I experienced rape -- if I'm honest with my experience -- I was probably raped at least 40 times," she said. She said she was molested "hundreds" of times and was often bullied for being a victim, but that's partially what led her to become a comedian.

The found solace on stage, she said, "because nobody could hurt me there -- I had witnesses… On stage I was powerful and on stage was where I was able to grow up."

On Nov, 13, in conjunction with a social media campaign called "12 Days of Rage," Margaret will debut a music video for her self-penned anthem "I Want To Kill My Rapist," which, the New York Post says, was inspired by her own traumatic experience and aims at empowering other victims.