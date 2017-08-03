It says 52 years old on Marisa Tomei's driver's license, but she certainly doesn't look it. Now, she's dishing on her secrets to staying young.

Her main secret is good old-fashioned eating healthy. She told Vogue that it's an "inside-out thing."

"By that, I mean what you put into you body is even more crucial than what you're doing in terms of your exterior. What I eat and how I connect with my body feed my external," she told the mag. "In terms of brass tacks, I try to eat seasonal, local, and organic foods as much as possible, almost all the time. Moving meditation, like dance meditation, makes me feel at home in my skin; it helps me on a spiritual, mental, and, ultimately, physical level. I still hike and do calisthenics and yoga from time to time, but the cornerstone of it all is the inner stuff."

She also uses infrared saunas for detoxing. In fact, she's somewhat obsessed with the procedure.

"It heats up the body from the inside out, so I get a lot of energy afterward and I feel so light. It gets rid of any poisons, especially if I had to take medicine or had a lot of sugar or alcohol," she said. "It's a great place to be in and do meditation, too. Multitasking! I don't believe in tricks or even a routine; I listen to what my body wants me to do and follow suit. I'm just trying to keep it together like everybody else!"

As for the outer part of her "inside-out" theory, the actress said she uses Persephenie moisturizer, but relies on Cetaphil to clean her skin.

"Infrared saunas are really good for your skin, too. I also use a dry round brush before I shower," she said. "I brush my skin really lightly in the direction of my heart—it's an ancient Ayurvedic thing that keeps your lymph glands moving and makes your skin smooth on your body. I try to let my look be all about the skin."

Memo to Marisa: It's working.