Mark Ruffalo's Bernie Sanders contribution violated campaign finance law, plus more news

Mark Ruffalo felt so much Bern he violated campaign finance law

Bernie Sanders snagged a "virtual tie" with Hillary Clinton in the Iowa caucases as supporters like Mark Ruffalo tweeted and retweeted quotes about the candidate's goals of fighting for more jobs, a stronger education system and an end to mass incarceration. But Ruffalo, who's stumped long and hard for Bernie, apparently felt the Bern a little too much in recent months. According to Gawker, the actor was paid $625 by the Bernie Sanders campaign. Turns out his total contributions violated campaign finance law. "As sometimes happens, Mr. Ruffalo contributed $625 over the $2,700 individual limit," campaign manager Michael Briggs told the website, "so we reimbursed him." Other celebs throwing their weight behind Bernie include Danny DeVito and John C. Reilly, while his opponent, Hillary Clinton, has the support of Katy Perry, Kerry Washington and Beyonce.

