Mark Salling, who starred in "Glee," was arrested on Dec. 29 for possessing child porn, according to a new report.

The actor was arrested after authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a warrant and searched his computer, according to "Crime Watch Daily."

Once officials were in the computer, they reportedly found "hundreds" of pornographic images involving children, the media outlet said. TMZ said an ex-girlfriend tipped off police.

Mark has been no stranger to the legal system. In 2013 he was sued by a woman who claimed he forced her to have sex without a condom. He denied the claim but settled the case.