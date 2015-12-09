"Full of joy with little Max."

That's how Mark Zuckerberg summed up the sweet photo he shared on Dec. 8 that shows the Facebook honcho beaming as he lies on the floor with his newborn daughter, Maxima.

Mark and his wife Priscilla announced the arrival of their first child on Dec. 1 on Facebook. Along with the happy news, they told friends and followers about plans to donate 99 percent of their Facebook shares to an LLC they created called the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a charity whose goals include advancing "human potential" and promoting "equality in areas such as health, education, scientific research and energy."

The couple explained the initiative's mission in a letter to their daughter, telling her, "If society focuses more of its energy on these great challenges, we will leave your generation a much better world."

In the meantime, we can expect to see plenty more photos of Mark's playtime with little Max, thanks to the two months of paternity leave he's said he plans to take.

Mark and Priscilla wed in 2012 after dating for nine years. They announced they were expecting in July.

More on Wonderwall:

Celebrity babies of 2015

Celebritots of 2015

Celebrity bodies after baby

Coco explains her small baby bump