Martha Stewart hasn't been alone while isolating at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She's been with her "detainees."

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

During a chat that aired on Pennsylvania's Midtown Scholar Bookstore's Crowdcast livestream, Martha was asked about quarantining.

"I've been calling my housemates 'detainees,'" she said. "I've gotten so much criticism for calling them detainees, but I have to feed them dinner. Tonight is the 40th dinner! And I made a special dinner tonight with them to celebrate 40 days of confinement."

Martha hasn't said who exactly is under her care, but recently spoke about her fellow quarantiners during an interview with Seth Meyers.

"We have three detainees, I call them," she said.

The late night host replied, "Oh, detainees. Well, that's very charming."

Soul Brother/Shutterstock

"It's against their will but if they want their jobs, and they want to not get sick, they're staying here … We make a nice dinner every night," she said. "We have a cocktail. We play cards after dinner. It's horrible."

Martha, of course, knows a thing or two about being a detainee. In 2004, she was sentenced to five months in prison for her involvement in an insider trading scandal. She has since spoken about how "awful" her time was behind bars.

John Shearer / Getty Images

While isolating, she's been behind a different bar, one stocked with alcohol -- for better and for worse. The booze got the best of the lifestyle guru on April 9 after she stumbled across an Instagram video by The Best Little Hen House In Texas. The post's caption simply spoke about baby chickens growing up fast. Martha replied, "M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no BK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to care for them??"

After a lot of confusion, Martha later added, "What a mess I have been drinking."

A few days later she tied to explain her drunken faux pas.

"Confession: yes I had two glasses of wine with my detainees - a very very good wine - when I composed a voice activated IG response to my friend Douglas Friedman," she tweeted. "Obviously I did not check it!!!"

Detainment with Martha doesn't sound so bad!