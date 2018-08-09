Matt Lauer has a few more zeros in his bank account after selling his New York City apartment for more than his $7.35 million asking price.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The disgraced "Today" show host put his four-bedroom apartment on the market in March, and according to Mansion Global, he's now sold it for a pretty penny.

The identity of the buyer and the exact amount that was paid is not known, but the report claims that the sixth floor unit went for more than Matt was seeking.

Matt initially purchased the unit at 133 E. 64th St. in Manhattan's Upper East Side in 2004 for $5.88 million, according to multiple reports.

The apartment features a private elevator landing, a living room with high ceilings, custom bookshelves, parquet hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and a corner library with views of downtown, Mansion Global said. A master bedroom suite has two large dressing rooms, two marble bathrooms and a den.

Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Last month, the veteran newsman spoke publicly for the first time since he was fired from NBC after accusations of sexual misconduct in November 2017. His July interview with Radio New Zealand came amid the governments desire to build an easement on a 16,000-acre property Matt owns so that hikers can get to the Hawea Conservation Park.

"I believe the groups that are behind this are in some ways unfortunately taking advantage of some difficult times I've been through over the past six months," he said, "and I think they see me as an easy mark."