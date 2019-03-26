Several major news outlets are protesting Ariana Grande's photo policy during her current Sweetener World Tour, arguing that she is trying to be the judge, jury and executioner when it comes to their pictures.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Ariana Grande

TMZ reported that the Associated Press, New York Times, Los Angeles Times and a dozen other outlets have joined the National Press Photographers Association to denounce Ariana's photo demands, which they see as a massive overreach.

According to the outlets, Ariana and her team are making photographers at her concerts sign a contract that allows them to only to take still photos from a designated area during the first three songs, which is actually quite common with concert photography. However, the contract also requires photographers to hand over all rights to their photos to her tour company, GrandAriTour, Inc. That is a real sticking point.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Also, should the photographers want to use their pictures, they have to get written approval from Ariana. Even then, they are only allowed to use each photo once as part of a news story.

In other words, after the photo is used once, it can never be used again.

NPPA is encouraging its members to say "thank u, next" to Ariana and not sign the contract.

The Sweetener Tour kicked off last week and runs though October.