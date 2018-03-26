Margot Robbie isn't the only pretty face in her family… her younger brother Cameron Robbie is every bit as swoon-worthy as she is.

Many met Cameron last week after he conducted a surprise interview with his famous sister while she she was promoting "Peter Rabbit."

Cameron is a fox. Straight up.

A post shared by Cameron Robbie (@cameronrobbie) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:51pm PST

While he isn't the global box office star that his sister is, Cameron is actually quite well known, particularly in Australia. He's even a bit of a social media star with over 54,000 Instagram followers. He's also appeared in a few Australian movies.

Basically, the Internet has fallen in love with him, and it's easy to see why.

Much to the delight of everyone with a set of eyeballs, Cameron isn't afraid to show off his fit body on Instagram. In fact, there are multiple images of him shirtless. (You're welcome!)

As evidenced by the MTV interview, Cameron and Margot clearly adore each other.

"My sister and I liked to perform all the time, (including) skits at home," he once told The Gold Coast Bulletin. "When she started succeeding, I realized you can do this as a job. She is such a grounded, supportive and intelligent girl. There's such a business side to this world ... and she's helping with (that)."

The two were also together when Margot got the news that she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "I, Tonya."

"Me & my lil bro just 15 hours ago. No better place to receive such exciting news - with my closest friends and family in my home country 🇦🇺 All the feels right now 😆💃⛸🎉," she captioned an image of she and Cameron hugging. He posted the same image, writing, "There's nothing I could say that articulates how proud I am of this one #whatamoment."

Meanwhile, we're just proud we have access to Cameron's Instagram.

Is it hot in here?