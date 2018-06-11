Meg Ryan was dubbed "America's Sweetheart" in the early '90s, but she never liked her nickname -- nor did she ask for it.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow at her In Goop Health conference, Meg said, "When you get labeled anything, like America's Sweetheart -- I didn't even know what that meant. It doesn't necessarily imply that you're smart or sexual or complicated or anything. It's a label. And what can a label do but guess at you?"

The country -- even the world -- loved the actress after she starred in a string of successful romantic comedies, such as "When Harry Met Sally…," "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail." The attention, she said, caused her to withdraw from the spotlight.

"You know, I never wanted to be an actress," she said, according to Deadline.com. "The whole idea of being a famous person, the whole thing, I felt like a witness to. I didn't feel exactly in it. And I think that was a really good thing. Because I felt like a student of it in a way, that I was watching it [unfold] in an anthropological way."

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

During their chat, Gwyneth touched on the Me Too movement and asked Meg if she ever experienced workplace harassment or was ever made to feel uncomfortable on a set.

"I don't have a big, bad story," she said. "Success, which happened fairly early for me, is like an iron bubble around you. So I was really lucky."