Meghan Markle is one step closer to being a princess.

Time Rooke / REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry's bride-to-be is now working with former Kensington Palace press officer Amy Pickerill, who is is currently a secretary in Prince Harry's office, according to a report on Daily Mail. Pickerill will be working specifically on Markle's official diary. Before working for Prince Harry and Meghan, Pickerill was a senior communications officer for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Among Pickerill's duties will be attending public visits with the former actress. During a visit to Edinburgh in February, Markle's now-royal aide was spotted holding a bouquet of tulips for her, that had been given to her by someone in the crowd.

Lubomirski/REX/Shutterstock

Another role of her royal aide is helping her learn about UK's charity sector and organizing her private fact finding trips to these organizations. As Markle shared in her engagement interview, finding the right charities to support was very important to her.

"The causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on. Because very early out of the gate I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously," Markle said in November. "And at the same time I think in these beginning few months and now being boots on the ground in the U.K. I'm excited to just really get to know more about the different communities here, smaller organizations we're working on the same causes that I've always been passionate about under this umbrella."

Eddie Mulholland / Getty Images

A Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed Pickerill's new role, saying that she "will be working on Meghan Markle's programme".